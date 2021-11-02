Subscribe Today
Mental well-being in legal profession reaches ‘crisis point’

Newsletter sent to Law Society members highlights ‘systemic problems’ such as ‘poor managerial training’ and ‘unsustainable working hours’

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
2nd November, 2021
Law firms should have a mental well-being policy and regularly assess worker’s well-being, the Law Society said. Picture: Getty

The Law Society of Ireland has said there is a “mental well-being crisis” in the legal profession.

A newsletter sent to Law Society members seen by the Business Post highlighted the results of the first global survey into the well-being of lawyers across the world. Irish lawyers and trainee lawyers were said by the Law Society to be second highest respondents to the survey conducted by the International Bar Association (IBA).

