Thursday October 15, 2020
Medical report says Woulfe ‘not in a position’ to take part in golfgate resolution process

Meeting had been postponed three times prior to today’s final cancellation

15th October, 2020
Justice Séamus Woulfe has previously apologised for any unintentional breach of Covid-19 guidelines, when he attended the Golf dinner, known as “Golfgate” in Clifden in late August. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Justice Séamus Woulfe is “not in a position to take part in the resolution process” and the meeting has been cancelled, the Chief Justice said in a statement issued on his behalf this afternoon.

Following the production of a “cogent medical report” by Justice Woulfe, the Chief Justice cancelled the meeting, which was due to take place this afternoon.

The two Supreme Court judges were scheduled to meet as...

