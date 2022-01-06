Media ‘whipped up hysteria’ over Golfgate and ‘a lot of good people had to resign’
Court hears ‘everybody jumped on the bandwagon’ to say organisers of the event ‘ignored the rules’ but that ‘certainly was not the case’
A court has heard that the media of “whipped up public sentiment and hysteria” over Golfgate and “a lot of good people had to resign as a result.”
Legal teams representing two politicians and two hoteliers have submitted their clients were unfairly prosecuted as they had complied with Covid-19 regulations at all times during a two-day Oireachtas Golf Society outing in Connemara in 2020.
Independent TD Noel Grealish and Donie Cassidy, the...
