Media ‘whipped up hysteria’ over Golfgate and ‘a lot of good people had to resign’

A court has heard that the media of “whipped up public sentiment and hysteria” over Golfgate and “a lot of good people had to resign as a result.”

Legal teams representing two politicians and two hoteliers have submitted their clients were unfairly prosecuted as they had complied with Covid-19 regulations at all times during a two-day Oireachtas Golf Society outing in Connemara in 2020.

Independent TD Noel Grealish and Donie Cassidy, the...