McKillen must pay costs of failed High Court challenge

Property tycoon and developer Paddy McKillen sr has been ordered to pay the costs of his latest failed High Court challenge.

McKillen, 65, brought judicial review proceedings over a process in which a government-appointed assessor was asked to determine the fair and reasonable value of shares transferred, and rights extinguished, as a result of the state takeover of Anglo Irish Bank.

McKillen, who was a substantial shareholder in Anglo, was challenging the short timescale he was...