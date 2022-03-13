McGuirk sues Irish Central for defamation over article

John McGuirk, the editor of conservative website Gript, has launched defamation proceedings against the Irish Central website.

McGuirk, who is also a public relations executive for Rivada, the telecoms business owned by Galway-based millionaire Declan Ganley, is suing over an article that was published on the site.

The article dates to March 2021, around the time that McGuirk made an incorrect claim against Éirígí, the republican socialist party, on RTÉ.