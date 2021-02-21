Martin appeals directly to Chinese premier for release of Irish citizen
Richard O’Halloran has been detained in China for two years due to a legal dispute between Chinese authorities and the firm he works for
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Micheál Martin has written to Chinese premier Li Keqiang and appealed for him to review the case of an Irish businessman barred from leaving the country for two years “on compassionate grounds”.
Richard O’Halloran has been stuck in China due to a legal dispute involving China International Aviation Leasing Service (CALS), the Dublin-based firm he works for. O’Halloran has not been charged with any crime and is not suspected of any...
