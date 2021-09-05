Market Bar landlord sues pub operators in leasehold disputes

The landlord of three popular Dublin bars has lodged legal actions against their operators over a leasehold dispute.

Mark Conan is seeking summary judgment against the operators of the Market Bar, Idlewild and the Chelsea Drugstore, all located off South Great George’s Street in the city centre.

Conan issued proceedings last week against two companies: Mercroft Taverns Ltd, which holds the lease for the Market Bar and Chelsea Drugstore, and a company called...