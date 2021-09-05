Subscribe Today
Market Bar landlord sues pub operators in leasehold disputes

Investor Mark Conan is also seeking summary judgment against the operators of Idlewild and the Chelsea Drug Store in Dublin city centre

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
5th September, 2021
The Mercroft Taverns and Fade Street Restaurant companies are owned by an Isle of Man-registered company linked to financier Niall McFadden, a prominent boom era property market figure, and the family of the late John Reynolds, a well-known operator of bars, clubs and music festivals. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The landlord of three popular Dublin bars has lodged legal actions against their operators over a leasehold dispute.

Mark Conan is seeking summary judgment against the operators of the Market Bar, Idlewild and the Chelsea Drugstore, all located off South Great George’s Street in the city centre.

Conan issued proceedings last week against two companies: Mercroft Taverns Ltd, which holds the lease for the Market Bar and Chelsea Drugstore, and a company called...

