Management company sues builders over alleged ‘fire safety deficiencies’ in complex
The Ivy Exchange apartment and retail complex on Parnell Street in Dublin city centre, built by the Cosgrave Group, could face a €9m remediation bill
A major apartment and retail complex on Dublin’s Parnell Street has serious fire safety deficiencies, according to a management company which is taking legal action against the firm that built it.
The Cosgrave Group constructed the development, which is called the Ivy Exchange. The firm, along with others involved in the scheme’s design, are being sued by IEGP, the management company controlled by residents and other owners of units in the development....
