Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Management company sues builders over alleged ‘fire safety deficiencies’ in complex

The Ivy Exchange apartment and retail complex on Parnell Street in Dublin city centre, built by the Cosgrave Group, could face a €9m remediation bill

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
1st August, 2021
Management company sues builders over alleged ‘fire safety deficiencies’ in complex
Ivy Exchange apartment and retail complex on Parnell Street in Dublin city centre, could face a €9m remediation bill

A major apartment and retail complex on Dublin’s Parnell Street has serious fire safety deficiencies, according to a management company which is taking legal action against the firm that built it.

The Cosgrave Group constructed the development, which is called the Ivy Exchange. The firm, along with others involved in the scheme’s design, are being sued by IEGP, the management company controlled by residents and other owners of units in the development....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Alex White: the former Labour TD has returned to his work as a senior counsel. Credit: RollingNews

Former minister: courts likely to hold government to account on climate policy

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Scouting Ireland has increased its provision for the legal liabilities related to its child sexual abuse scandal by €2 million

Scouting Ireland raises provision for abuse cases to €6.4m

Legal Barry J Whyte 5 hours ago
Neil McDonnell, chief executive of Isme, said solicitors are not acting in their clients’ best interests in personal injury cases. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Isme boss claims solicitors are acting contrary to clients’ best interests in personal injury cases

Legal Eva Short 1 day ago
‘Solicitors will, as ever, advise their clients professionally in every individual case,’ a spokeswoman for the Law Society said. Picture: Rolling News

Law Society rejects PIAB’s criticism of solicitors in personal injury cases

Legal Eva Short 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1