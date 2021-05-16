Magan loses bid to avoid legal bill for Castletown Cox case

George Magan, the bankrupt Tory peer, has had his application for no legal costs to be applied to him following his court defeat turned down.

After he lost his High Court appeal to stay on at Castletown Cox, the sprawling Palladian house and estate in Co Kilkenny that he formerly owned, Magan asked the court to either apply a no legal costs order against him or to delay costs by 12 months.

Last week, Ms Justice...