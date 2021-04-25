Luke Comer interview: ‘I play the world, as long the market has been good there before, I will buy’

Climbing out of a royal blue Bentley Bentayga SUV, Luke Comer steps onto his land in mucky boots and a flat cap. A plasterer by trade and a multibillionaire by design, he exudes that particular brand of confidence only the very wealthy can possess.

Rattling off stories about his aunt Bridie, Mike Tyson and the IRA, he is entirely at ease holding court to the huddle of attentive listeners that have gathered at Kilternan Golf...