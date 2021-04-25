Subscribe Today
Luke Comer interview: ‘I play the world, as long the market has been good there before, I will buy’

From humble beginnings, the Galway developer now presides over a vast property and business empire. Here, he holds forth on the future of the high street, old-fashioned Irish begrudgery, his enduring love of horseracing and the deal Tully Rinckey, a law firm he champions, has reached with the international company Hatstone

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
25th April, 2021
Former plasterer and now billionaire property developer Luke Comer, with Grainne Loughnane, managing partner of Tully Rinckey's Dublin office, at his 300 acre stud farm in Kilternan, County Wicklow. Picture: Barry Cronin

Climbing out of a royal blue Bentley Bentayga SUV, Luke Comer steps onto his land in mucky boots and a flat cap. A plasterer by trade and a multibillionaire by design, he exudes that particular brand of confidence only the very wealthy can possess.

Rattling off stories about his aunt Bridie, Mike Tyson and the IRA, he is entirely at ease holding court to the huddle of attentive listeners that have gathered at Kilternan Golf...

