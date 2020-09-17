Less than a quarter of solicitors who applied for senior counsel were women

Just 11 of the 47 solicitors who applied for senior counsel this year were women, figures released to the Business Post have revealed.

Two women and 15 men made history earlier this month as the first solicitors in Ireland to be granted patents of precedence – or the right to be called senior counsel.

That right had previously been restricted to barristers, but legislation introduced in 2015, which overturned the 300-year-old rule, came into force earlier...