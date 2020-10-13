Lemon & Duke owner says FBD case is ‘one of worst experiences’ in his life

A Dublin publican has described how FBD’s failure to pay out on his business interruption claim since March has been one of the “worst experiences” of his life.
Noel Anderson, the co-owner of Lemon & Duke, told the Commercial Court how he had been “obsessed” with the Covid-19 pandemic since February and was “delighted and relieved” when he was sold a policy by FBD which he believed covered him for risks...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team