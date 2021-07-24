Subscribe Today
Legal hurdle cleared in court battle over medieval castle

Anglo Norman Dowth Castle in Meath was sold for €1.95m ‘in bad faith’, former owner Fortberry alleges

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
24th July, 2021
Receivers for Promontoria Aran, a Cerberus vehicle, sold the 13th-century Anglo Norman castle for €1.95 million to recoup debts owed by Fortberry, its former owner.

An entity linked to Cerberus, the US investment fund, has been granted security of costs ahead of a legal battle over its sale of the medieval Dowth Castle in Co Meath to be heard in the High Court.

Receivers for Promontoria Aran, a Cerberus vehicle, sold the 13th-century Anglo Norman castle for €1.95 million to recoup debts owed by Fortberry, its former owner.

Fortberry, a company where former taxing master James Flynn is a director,...

