Legal challenges to Leaving Cert results seem certain, but that’s nothing new

Assessing candidates has always been an inexact science, even for lawyers. One famous English Queen’s Counsel was asked by his prestigious chambers to chair its recruitment committee. The veteran barrister requested that all of the candidates’ application forms be placed on his desk. When this was done he randomly picked up half of the applications and, without even glancing at them, threw them straight into the bin.
Horrified at the actions of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team