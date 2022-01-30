Legal cases over alleged child mental health failures may spread across the country
Families seek legal advice after treatment exposed hundreds of children in Kerry to ‘risk of significant harm’
Families of children affected by mental health services across the country may take legal cases against the HSE in light of the findings in a Kerry-based review which determined that hundreds may have been harmed by treatment.
A “look back” review of 1,332 cases into the care of young people at a child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) unit in south Kerry found 227 young people were exposed to the “risk of significant harm”...
