Legal advice on Irish investors’ interests in Dolphin Trust ‘cannot be disclosed’

Legal advice on the status of Irish investors’ interests in bust property group Dolphin Trust cannot be disclosed, the Irish trustee has said.

Wealth Options Trustees Limited (WOTL) has told brokers seeking answers for their investor clients that the legal advice cannot be disclosed due to it being “commercially sensitive”.

Dolphin Trust, later renamed German Property Group, collapsed last year with insolvency administrators estimating it has up to €3 billion in liabilities....