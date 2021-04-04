Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Leading lawyer hits out at ‘lack of diversity in the Irish judiciary’

International criminal justice figure Fergal Gaynor says the outdated system of devilling excludes all but the wealthy from practice of the law

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
4th April, 2021
Leading lawyer hits out at ‘lack of diversity in the Irish judiciary’
Fergal Gaynor: change in barrister training needed

There is a lack of diversity on the Irish judicial bench and “particular slices of the Irish population” are not represented, an Irish lawyer has said.

Fergal Gaynor is a prominent figure in international criminal justice as the only Irish judge on the special court for Kosovo which was established to try crimes committed during the Kosovo war in the former Yugoslavia in the late 1990s

He recently came second in an election...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Elephant and Castle, The Grayson, Peruke &amp; Periwig and Wowburger’s three branches in Tallaght, Ranelagh and Parnell Street each have a separate case against Specialist Underwriting Services

Press Up hopes to use fast-track commercial court in suits against insurer

Legal Rosanna Cooney 1 week ago
Helen McEntee, the justice minister, last week told the Seanad that 19,000 unassessed cases currently before PIAB would be progressed under the new guidelines and not those currently in place

Thousands of PIAB cases to be assessed under new guidelines

Legal Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
In a California case, court documents allege that MindGeek, which hosts Pornhub, ‘knowingly benefited financially from thousands – if not millions – of videos posted to their various websites featuring victims who had not yet reached the age of maturity’

Pornhub, Ireland and the spectre of image-based abuse

Legal Barry J Whyte 1 week ago
Since 2013, the business of the Wild Geese has been in decline. Andre Levy, chairman of Protégé International Credit: Maura Hickey

Wild Geese whiskey owners must find €1m to continue legal fight against Irish Distillers

Legal Róisín Burke 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1