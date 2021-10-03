Leader of Irish Boys fails in appeal against jail term
Stephen Keating, who was convicted last year of duping 160 people out of $2.1 million in Australia, has lost an appeal to reduce his eight-year sentence
One of the leaders of the Irish Boys crime gang, which raked in millions of dollars through a Wolf of Wall Street-style boiler-room scam on Australia’s Gold Coast, has failed in his appeal against the severity of his sentence.
Stephen Keating, an Irishman who also goes by the name of Stiofán Céitinn, was convicted last year of running a fraudulent call centre to sell software that the gang claimed could help people make...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dublin jeweller sues over award of €500k Garda medals contract
The force announced last summer that it would be issuing a tender to create between €350,000 and €500,000-worth of medals to commentate the centenary of its foundation
Dáil vote on Ceta to be delayed until legal actions run course
The controversial trade deal between Canada and Europe has caused a schism within the Green Party
O’Donnell: class actions could improve access to justice
Class action lawsuits and third-party funding of legal actions could improve citizens’ access to justice, according to Supreme Court Judge Donal O’Donnell, who is due to become Chief Justice when Frank Clarke retires next week
Convicting R Kelly: predatory star’s ‘30-year reign of terror’ ends
Behind the fame and the fortune, R&B idol R Kelly serially abused women, girls and boys for decades. Now his career lies in ruins as he faces ten years to life in prison in the US