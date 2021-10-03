Leader of Irish Boys fails in appeal against jail term

One of the leaders of the Irish Boys crime gang, which raked in millions of dollars through a Wolf of Wall Street-style boiler-room scam on Australia’s Gold Coast, has failed in his appeal against the severity of his sentence.

Stephen Keating, an Irishman who also goes by the name of Stiofán Céitinn, was convicted last year of running a fraudulent call centre to sell software that the gang claimed could help people make...