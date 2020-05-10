Sunday May 10, 2020
Lawyers expect post-crisis surge in commercial litigation

Disputes over contractual obligations arising from the difficulties caused by the pandemic are expected to hit the Commercial Court in large numbers

10th May, 2020
The expectation is that there will be an increase in commercial disputes arising out of the difficulties that pertain in the current environment

Lawyers are expecting a significant surge in the volume of Commercial Court cases being taken following the fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It will be seismic, the inevitable fall-out,” said Maurice Phelan, a senior partner in commercial litigation in Mason, Hayes & Curran. “There will be a global surge, and Ireland will follow suit.”

“The expectation is that there will be an increase in commercial disputes arising out of the difficulties...

