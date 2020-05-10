Lawyers expect post-crisis surge in commercial litigation

Lawyers are expecting a significant surge in the volume of Commercial Court cases being taken following the fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It will be seismic, the inevitable fall-out,” said Maurice Phelan, a senior partner in commercial litigation in Mason, Hayes & Curran. “There will be a global surge, and Ireland will follow suit.”

“The expectation is that there will be an increase in commercial disputes arising out of the difficulties...