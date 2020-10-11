Lawyers claim new fee structure will top odds further against asylum seekers

Immigration lawyers have warned they will no longer take international protection cases following a fee restructuring by the Legal Aid Board, as they are being expected to accept “a day’s wage for a solicitor’s hourly rate”.
The private practitioners, who are referred international protection cases by the state-funded board, have expressed dismay at the new fee structure, which was circulated to them last Tuesday, and the impact it may...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team