Lawyer tells court three of Davy 16 were ‘never members’ of O’Connell Partnership

The split within the Davy 16 group deepened last week after legal counsel for three former bond traders at the stockbroker said they were never members of the O’Connell Partnership.

At a pre-trial hearing in the Commercial Court last week, barrister Padraic Lyons said his clients, Barry Murphy, Eamonn Reilly and Stephen Lyons, deny being members of the O’Connell Partnership of 16 Davy employees that purchased an Anglo Irish bond from Northern Ireland developer...