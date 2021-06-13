Lawyer tells court three of Davy 16 were ‘never members’ of O’Connell Partnership
The three men say they had nothing to do with the purchase of the Anglo Irish bond from Northern Ireland developer Paddy Kearney
The split within the Davy 16 group deepened last week after legal counsel for three former bond traders at the stockbroker said they were never members of the O’Connell Partnership.
At a pre-trial hearing in the Commercial Court last week, barrister Padraic Lyons said his clients, Barry Murphy, Eamonn Reilly and Stephen Lyons, deny being members of the O’Connell Partnership of 16 Davy employees that purchased an Anglo Irish bond from Northern Ireland developer...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Pension trustee firm pursues Europa’s Baillie over €4.5m in lost investments
High Court case likely to be built on ‘unconditional’ personal guarantee on entrusted funds from Stuart Baillie, owner of the failed company
US investors claim that food firm Strong Roots will ‘run out of cash’ by next year
Goode Partners, a US private equity firm, invested €15.5 million in Strong Roots in exchange for a 38 per cent stake in the business. It now says the company is missing its targets
81% of company filings were done online last year
Companies Registration Office has no plans to move entirely online despite the vast majority of submissions being made via its web portal
Creditor petitions for wind-up of Irish gold and silver dealer
Irish Gold Bullion is being investigated over alleged breaches of consumer protection