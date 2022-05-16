Lawyer handling damages claim against MTK says US sanctions strengthen his case
Gangland figure Daniel Kinahan and his boxing firm MTK Globak are being sued by Moses Heredia, a US boxing manager, for $6 million in damages over the alleged poaching of boxer Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz
A lawyer handling a major US civil lawsuit against Daniel Kinahan and MTK Global, his boxing company, has said that his case is in a stronger position since the US announced sanctions against the criminal, even though Kinahan enjoyed a significant legal victory last week.
Kinahan and MTK are being sued by Moses Heredia, a US boxing manager, for $6 million in damages over what Heredia and his lawyers describe as the poaching of one...
