Law Society warns against new powers given to watchdogs
Legal group claims that proposed changes to the forthcoming competition bill would damage Ireland’s attractiveness as an investment location
New powers the government intends to grant to Ireland’s competition and telecoms watchdogs are draconian, the Law Society has claimed.
The representative group warned that proposed changes to legislation contained in the forthcoming Competition (Amendment) Bill 2021 would create “significant and unnecessary uncertainty and cost for Irish businesses”, and hamper Ireland’s attractiveness as an investment location.
The bill will transpose the EU's European Competition Network directive. It will enhance the...
