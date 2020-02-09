Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Law Society wants insurers to be forced to cut premiums

Call comes as Judicial Council weighs up potential reduction in personal injury awards

9th February, 2020
The first meeting of the new Judicial Council at King’s Inns: the body has been tasked with making recommendations on personal injury awards. Picture: Rollingnews

The Law Society of Ireland has called for legislation to force insurers to cut premiums in line with any potential reduction in personal injury awards.

In a message to members posted on its website last week, the Society said reducing damages would merely “take from the pockets of injured victims of negligence in order to line the pockets of an increasingly profitable insurance industry”.

The General Election 2020 Priorities document added: “If there...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Jehovah’s Witnesses readmit man accused of child sex abuse

The man had been ‘disfellowshipped’, or expelled, from the organisation in 2016 following an internal investigation over ‘particularly scandalous’ conduct

Barry J Whyte | 3 hours ago

Irish Starbucks brothers in legal battle over €100m Stillorgan development

Colum and Ciaran Butler refuse to vacate site owned by US investment firm

Rosanna Cooney | 3 hours ago

‘Neighbour from hell’ civil land dispute back in court

Neighbours claim that they are still being filmed by CCTV cameras in a gross violation of their privacy as both sides locked in row over right of way

Rosanna Cooney | 3 hours ago