Law Society wants insurers to be forced to cut premiums

The Law Society of Ireland has called for legislation to force insurers to cut premiums in line with any potential reduction in personal injury awards.
In a message to members posted on its website last week, the Society said reducing damages would merely “take from the pockets of injured victims of negligence in order to line the pockets of an increasingly profitable insurance industry”.
The General Election 2020 Priorities document added: “If there...
