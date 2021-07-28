Law Society rejects PIAB’s criticism of solicitors in personal injury cases

The Law Society of Ireland, the representative body for legal professionals in Ireland, said it was “inappropriate” to generalise about the consequences of injuries and the merits of accepting or rejecting an award granted by the Personal Injury Assessment Board (PIAB).

A spokeswoman from the Law Society was responding to comments made yesterday by Rosalind Carroll, chief executive at the PIAB, who said that solicitors and insurers “needlessly” reject personal injury awards, leading...