Law Society rejects PIAB’s criticism of solicitors in personal injury cases
Legal body said it was inappropriate for the PIAB boss to generalise about personal injury awards as ‘each case turns on its own facts’
The Law Society of Ireland, the representative body for legal professionals in Ireland, said it was “inappropriate” to generalise about the consequences of injuries and the merits of accepting or rejecting an award granted by the Personal Injury Assessment Board (PIAB).
A spokeswoman from the Law Society was responding to comments made yesterday by Rosalind Carroll, chief executive at the PIAB, who said that solicitors and insurers “needlessly” reject personal injury awards, leading...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Solicitors and insurers ‘needlessly’ reject personal injury awards, PIAB chief says
As annual report shows claims fell by €70 million last year, Rosalind Carroll warns that low acceptance rates of awards remains a problem leading to high costs and delays
Legal hurdle cleared in court battle over medieval castle
Anglo Norman Dowth Castle in Meath was sold for €1.95m ‘in bad faith’, former owner Fortberry alleges
Ireland well-placed to hear more commercial disputes, judge says
Judge David Barniville said the Commerical Court was a ‘realistic and attractive option’ for the resolution of commercial cases post-Brexit
Games developer sues Facebook for $2.5m in Irish High Court
App Quantum Publishing Ltd began proceedings against Facebook Ireland Ltd in June