Law Society ‘not ruling out suing’ over negative rates on client accounts
AIB and Bank of Ireland target client accounts that hold more than €2.5 million to €3 million to ‘enormous dismay’ of solicitors
The Law Society of Ireland is not ruling out legal action against Bank of Ireland and AIB over the introduction of negative interest rates on client accounts.
“All options are being considered,” Ken Murphy, director general of the Law Society said exclusively to the Business Post.
“There is enormous dismay, and indeed, anger in the solicitors’ profession, we think it’s a completely inappropriate application of this charge, which is going to...
