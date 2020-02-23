Sunday February 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Law professionals banned from working at home near Alexa devices

One of Ireland’s largest law firms has banned staff from working from home in rooms with smart speaker systems, following concerns about leaks

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
23rd February, 2020
As an increasing number of staff are remote-working, a top-five firm has warned staff not to do so near internet-connected speakers and voice-activated devices

Staff at one of Ireland’s top law firms have been banned from working in the same room as Alexa and other smart speaker systems over concerns about information leaks.

As an increasing number of staff are remote-working, the top-five firm has introduced a new rule about the use of internet-connected speakers and voice-activated devices such as those sold by Apple, Amazon and Google.

Concerns were raised last summer when it emerged that third...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Lowry’s dispute with former financial adviser escalates

Poll-topping TD and Denis O’Connor to square off again in court next week over claim of €1.4m owed in fees

Róisín Burke | 2 hours ago

Wright family battling over fish and ships in rancorous legal dispute

Bitter dispute continues as Mark Wright applies for costs of previous commercial court proceedings

Rosanna Cooney | 2 hours ago

Tenants accused of holding developers to ransom over Stillorgan site

Property firm Kennedy Wilson seeks injunction to force Butler brothers to vacate Leisureplex premises

Rosanna Cooney | 1 week ago