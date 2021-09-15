Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Law on Trial: the new Business Post legal affairs podcast launches

WhatsApp, employment disputes and the curious case of the Sex Pistols: welcome to the first episode of Law on Trial

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
15th September, 2021
Law on Trial: the new Business Post legal affairs podcast launches

Welcome to a new podcast series from the Business Post on legal affairs in Ireland and beyond. Hosts Peter Leonard, barrister, and Mark Tottenham, barrister and author, are joined by Catherine Sanz, legal correspondent of the Business Post, to shine a light on legal topics and court cases, as well as conducting interviews with figures from the legal world.

In our first episode, Gwendolen Morgan of the Workplace Relations Commission talks about public hearings and evidence on oath in employment disputes. Ronan Lupton BL discusses the €225m Whatsapp fine for data protection breaches. Also under the microscope: the new Texas abortion law, sentencing for possession of a stolen lawnmower, and litigation over the Sex Pistols' intellectual property.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Share this post

Related Stories

There is now a threat of a criminal offence of perjury for providing an employment hearing with false testimony, which is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. Picture: Getty

Threat of perjury a ‘seismic change’ to employment dispute hearings

Legal Catherine Sanz 8 hours ago
Solicitor Emma Meagher Neville with Ganiyat Kuye from Carrigaline, Co Cork, whose daughter Kameela Kuye won a settlement of €23.5m after suffering brain injuries at birth. Picture: Collins Courts

Trying to put a cost on compensation for a life marred by catastrophic injury

Legal Catherine Sanz 3 days ago
Colin Corkery and Michael Feehan, are partners in a business called the CF Group, which are being sued by Columb Brazil, an auctioneer based in Kildare. Picture: INPHO

Corkery’s CF group sued by Kildare auctioneer

Legal Barry J Whyte 3 days ago
Solicitor Emma Meagher Neville with Ganiyat Kuye from Carrigaline, Co Cork, whose daughter Kameela Kuye won a settlement of €23.5m after suffering brain injuries at birth Picture: Collins Courts

Personal injury cases could bump state liability by €2bn

Legal Catherine Sanz 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1