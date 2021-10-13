Law on Trial: listen to the third episode of the Business Post’s new legal affairs podcast

In this new podcast series from the Business Post on legal affairs in Ireland and beyond, hosts Peter Leonard, barrister, and Mark Tottenham, barrister and editor of Decisis.ie, are joined by Catherine Sanz, legal correspondent of the Business Post, to shine a light on legal topics and court cases, as well as conducting interviews with figures from the legal world.

In our third episode, Paul Tweed, internationally renowned defamation lawyer, joins the podcast to talk about taking on social media giants such as Facebook. Solicitor Bernadette Parte, a specialist in healthcare and mental health law, offers her take on the Britney Spears conservatorship case. Plus: we discuss recent case law on personal injuries, sentencing and bankruptcy. And we consider whether taking an oath on the Bible is a relic of a bygone era.

