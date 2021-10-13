Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Law on Trial: listen to the third episode of the Business Post’s new legal affairs podcast

Paul Tweed interviewed; the Britney Spears conservatorship examined; and the panel assess the continuing merits of swearing an oath on the Bible

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
13th October, 2021
Law on Trial: listen to the third episode of the Business Post’s new legal affairs podcast

In this new podcast series from the Business Post on legal affairs in Ireland and beyond, hosts Peter Leonard, barrister, and Mark Tottenham, barrister and editor of Decisis.ie, are joined by Catherine Sanz, legal correspondent of the Business Post, to shine a light on legal topics and court cases, as well as conducting interviews with figures from the legal world.

In our third episode, Paul Tweed, internationally renowned defamation lawyer, joins the podcast to talk about taking on social media giants such as Facebook. Solicitor Bernadette Parte, a specialist in healthcare and mental health law, offers her take on the Britney Spears conservatorship case. Plus: we discuss recent case law on personal injuries, sentencing and bankruptcy. And we consider whether taking an oath on the Bible is a relic of a bygone era.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Share this post

Related Stories

The owners of the Kilkenny shop have brought a case against Larry Goodman’s Setanta Centre Unlimited. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Kilkenny case ‘little better than vexatious’, court told

Legal Catherine Sanz 3 days ago
Richard O’Halloran has been unable to leave Shanghai since February 2019. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Tara O’Halloran questions department’s attitude to husband’s Chinese detention

Legal Aaron Rogan 3 days ago
The reviews are challenging the findings made in the final report into mother and baby homes from the commission of inquiry set up in 2015 to document the experiences of those who lived in the homes between 1922 and 1998. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Judge: legal challenges to mother and baby homes report raise ‘significant issues’

Legal Catherine Sanz 3 days ago
The LSRA received 673 complaints about legal practitioners between March and September. Picture: Getty

Solicitor who owed barrister €20,000 had to pay towards misconduct investigation despite settling debt

Legal Catherine Sanz 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1