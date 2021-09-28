Law on Trial: listen to the second episode of the Business Post’s new legal affairs podcast

In this new podcast series from the Business Post on legal affairs in Ireland and beyond, hosts Peter Leonard, barrister, and Mark Tottenham, barrister and author, are joined by Catherine Sanz, legal correspondent of the Business Post, to shine a light on legal topics and court cases, as well as conducting interviews with figures from the legal world.

In our second episode, Michael Peart, the first solicitor ever appointed as a High Court judge, talks about his career in his family firm, his decision to apply for the bench, and why he had a ‘blast’ during his 17 years on the superior courts. Katherine McGillicuddy BL talks about the pending litigation in the Court of Justice of the European Union concerning Graham Dwyer’s mobile phone records. And is Mr Justice Max Barrett paving the way for the clearer use of English in written court judgements, by writing directly to the litigants?

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.