Law on Trial: listen to the new series of the Business Post’s legal affairs podcast

Europe and beyond: Emily O'Reilly, European Ombudsman, in interview, and Aonghus Kelly on the law of war

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
9th March, 2022
Welcome to the second series of the legal affairs podcast from the Business Post, n which hosts Peter Leonard, barrister, and Mark Tottenham, barrister and editor of Decisis.ie, are joined by Catherine Sanz, legal correspondent of the Business Post, to shine a light on legal topics and court cases, as well as conducting interviews with figures from the legal world.

In the debut episode in the new series, Emily O'Reilly, European Ombudsman, joins the podcast to discuss the cases she investigates and how her 20 years as a journalist in Ireland previously has informed her role. “I bring my own experiences as a human being and a [former] journalist to the role,” she says. “I’m fascinated by how things happen and why things happen.”

As war in Ukraine continues, the hosts also speak to Aonghus Kelly, of Irish Rule of Law International, who explains the law of when a country can invade another sovereign state, and the mechanisms for punishing war crimes. Also on the menu: case law on the recusal of judges in a judicial review of personal injury guidelines, and a claim by a man for provision from the estate of his mother who gave him away as a child.

Law on Trial is sponsored by EY Law Ireland.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

