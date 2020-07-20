Monday July 20, 2020
Law firm requested eviction ban wording to be changed

McCann Fitzgerald contacted the then housing minister Eoghan Murphy requesting that the text be changed to clearly exclude commercial tenants from protection

20th July, 2020
Shane Fahy, McCann Fitzgerald's real estate partner, wrote to the then Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy seeking to have the wording amended to exclude commercial tenancies

One of the country’s leading corporate law firms asked for the wording of the Covid-19 emergency legislation to be changed to exclude commercial leases from the eviction ban during the crisis, correspondence shows.

The Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Act 2020 states that “all proposed evictions in all tenancies in the state . . . are prohibited during the operations of the emergency measures in the public interest”.

Legal firms including Arthur Cox,...

