Law firm requested eviction ban wording to be changed

One of the country’s leading corporate law firms asked for the wording of the Covid-19 emergency legislation to be changed to exclude commercial leases from the eviction ban during the crisis, correspondence shows.
The Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Act 2020 states that “all proposed evictions in all tenancies in the state . . . are prohibited during the operations of the emergency measures in the public interest”.
Legal firms including Arthur Cox,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team