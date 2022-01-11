Subscribe Today
Launch of health-led drug diversion scheme delayed due to legal issues

The scheme has yet to be rolled out at the five pilot locations originally planned for 2021

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
11th January, 2022
The initial framework for the soft launch of the scheme, , is now “under review”. Picture: Getty

Plans to launch a health-led drug diversion scheme which would allow those caught with small amounts of drugs to be referred to health services instead of prosecuted has been delayed due to challenges poses by existing legislation.

Following queries made by this newspaper, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health confirmed that the scheme has yet to be rolled out at the five pilot locations originally planned for 2021.

The initial framework for the soft launch...

