Launch of health-led drug diversion scheme delayed due to legal issues
The scheme has yet to be rolled out at the five pilot locations originally planned for 2021
Plans to launch a health-led drug diversion scheme which would allow those caught with small amounts of drugs to be referred to health services instead of prosecuted has been delayed due to challenges poses by existing legislation.
Following queries made by this newspaper, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health confirmed that the scheme has yet to be rolled out at the five pilot locations originally planned for 2021.
The initial framework for the soft launch...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Web Summit co-founder files second High Court case against Cosgrave
Daire Hickey, who still holds a 7 per cent share in the company, is already suing its founder for minority shareholder oppression
Judge laments time consumed by litigants-in-persons’ legal actions
Ms Justice Nuala Butler said there was ‘frequently an unwillingness’ of such ligitants to accept unfavourable rulings in the cases they bring
Tested and tried: What does the fall of Elizabeth Holmes tell us about the wider culture of god-like gurus in Silicon Valley?
Theranos, the healthcare company founded by Elizabeth Holmes, promised to revolutionise the field of medical blood testing. In reality, it was a house of cards that collapsed due to its dubious methodology, culminating in Holmes being convicted on charges of fraud. What lessons should be learned?
Barman served up to 30 members of Oireachtas Golf Society party in residents’ bar
Court hears group were ‘drinking, chatting and singing’ until 2.30am