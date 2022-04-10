Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Kinahan under legal fire on both sides of Atlantic

In Dublin’s High Court, the CAB seized a house linked to the reputed drugs lord, while in California another case sought communications between Kinahan and his boxing promotion firm MTK Global

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Catherine Sanz - avatar

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
10th April, 2022
Kinahan under legal fire on both sides of Atlantic
Daniel Kinahan: a series of civil and criminal cases have ramped up pressure on Kinahan and associates in the US, Ireland and Britain, and have focused attention on the crime boss in his hideout in Dubai

Last week, lawyers in two cases on either side of the Atlantic – one civil and one criminal – tried to put the squeeze on Daniel Kinahan, the reputed mob boss and narco-terrorist.

In the High Court in Dublin, lawyers for the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized a million-euro house in a gated community in the Dublin suburb of Saggart.

They told the court that the house, No 10 Coldwater Lakes, had been the site...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jude and Paul Davis planned to build a distillery and visitor centre near Lough Conn, but are now in dispute with their former business partner Mark Quick. Picture: Barry Cronin

Nephin High Court trial set for October

Legal Barry J Whyte
Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer: the CJEU decision on his case will have repercussions for criminal investigations across Europe. Picture: Collins Courts

A victory for Dwyer, but an overturning of his conviction is still a long way away

Legal Catherine Sanz
Jay Bourke: ‘I accept that in capitalism sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but I don’t accept things that are untrue.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

‘I don’t want to go bankrupt’: Bourke vows to fight creditor’s €12.2m claim

Legal Catherine Sanz
Graham Dwyer leaving Dún Laoghaire District Court after he was charged with the murder of Elaine O’Hara in 2013. Picture: Collins Courts

Fallout from Dwyer ruling could affect outcome of five other appeals

Legal Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1