Kinahan under legal fire on both sides of Atlantic

Last week, lawyers in two cases on either side of the Atlantic – one civil and one criminal – tried to put the squeeze on Daniel Kinahan, the reputed mob boss and narco-terrorist.

In the High Court in Dublin, lawyers for the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized a million-euro house in a gated community in the Dublin suburb of Saggart.

They told the court that the house, No 10 Coldwater Lakes, had been the site...