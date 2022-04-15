Kinahan gunman case to be first to challenge law in wake of Dwyer decision

An appeal against the conviction of a Kinahan gunman is expected to be the first case challenging the legality of a data retention law to be determined in the wake of the Graham Dwyer decision.

The Court of Appeal reserved judgement in a case challenging the conviction of Caolan Smyth, who was given a 20-year sentence by the Special Criminal Court last year for the attempted murder of James ‘Mago’ Gately.

In February,...