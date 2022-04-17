Kerry farmers battle Revenue over Co-op shares €20m tax bill

Judgment is expected later this year in a long-running legal case between the Revenue Commissioners and a group of dairy farmers over an income tax bill on patronage shares in Kerry Co-op that potentially exceeds €20 million.

The case, which was heard in the High Court last month, relates to the tax treatment of patronage shares received by almost 3,500 dairy farmers in Kerry during the years 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Revenue originally wrote to almost 400 Kerry milk...