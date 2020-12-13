Subscribe Today
Judicial review applications could be ‘locked’ following Kelly report

The judge’s civil justice review recommends legislation to alter the threshold for a judicial review being brought

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
13th December, 2020
Judicial review is where people who are disadvantaged are trying to assert rights

A “lock” could be placed on judicial review applications if recommendations in a civil justice review led by Mr Justice Peter Kelly are implemented, according to Flac, the legal rights group.

The review group, which included six judges, recommended in a report published last week that legislation be introduced to alter the threshold which an applicant must meet in order to be given leave to bring a judicial review.

Currently, an applicant must...

