Monday November 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Judging where we now stand

As the Supreme Court judges retreat from the war room to the bench after the bruising Woulfe debacle, questions remain over judicial appointment and where the ‘irreparable damage’ to the court system will be visible

22nd November, 2020
Chief Justice Frank Clarke (left) with Seamus Woulfe in happier times Picture: PA

Chief Justice Frank Clarke was in jovial form as he put in the hard yards and pitched Ireland as the obvious jurisdiction for post-Brexit commercial disputes in a conference call to the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA)

He was joined on the call last Thursday by Paul Gallagher, the Attorney General, John Bruton, the former taoiseach, Justice David Barniville, and a roll-call of heavy hitting senior counsel.

They were out in force as part...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Woulfe crisis must signal end to cosy, unvetted judicial appointments

As the Séamus Woulfe controversy continues, the main lesson to be learned is surely that transparency is of the utmost importance

Donncha O’Connell | 1 day ago

CNN claims protection of US constitution in Ganley case

Cable news network says first amendment and SPEECH Act will apply in Irishman’s defamation action

Barry J Whyte | 1 day ago

Facebook and Twitter tell Tweed that Egypt is ‘not in Middle East’

The high-profile solicitor says he has been frustrated in his efforts to lodge complaints against the tech giants over the removal of a marketing firm’s social media accounts

Aaron Rogan | 1 day ago