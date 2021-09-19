Judge orders developer to produce property transfer documents

A Celtic Tiger-era property developer and horse racing figure must comply with an order to produce documents relating to a property transfer, a High Court judge has ruled.

Conor Clarkson is listed as a defendant in a case that centres on a dispute over rent for a pub in south Dublin. Clarkson is a director of Cudsea, a company which entered into a lease agreement with Gradual Investments in 2017 for a property in Stepaside village.

