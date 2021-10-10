Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Judge: legal challenges to mother and baby homes report raise ‘significant issues’

Mr Justice Garrett Simons made the comments while agreeing to join the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) as amicus curiae to two judicial reviews being taken by survivors

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
10th October, 2021
Judge: legal challenges to mother and baby homes report raise ‘significant issues’
The reviews are challenging the findings made in the final report into mother and baby homes from the commission of inquiry set up in 2015 to document the experiences of those who lived in the homes between 1922 and 1998. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Legal challenges to a report into mother and baby homes raise “significant issues” on the operation and role of commissions of inquiry, a High Court judge has said.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons was speaking as he agreed to join the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) as amicus curiae to two judicial reviews being taken by survivors of mother and baby homes.

The reviews are challenging the findings made in the final...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The owners of the Kilkenny shop have brought a case against Larry Goodman’s Setanta Centre Unlimited. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Kilkenny case ‘little better than vexatious’, court told

Legal Catherine Sanz 13 hours ago
Richard O’Halloran has been unable to leave Shanghai since February 2019. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Tara O’Halloran questions department’s attitude to husband’s Chinese detention

Legal Aaron Rogan 13 hours ago
The LSRA received 673 complaints about legal practitioners between March and September. Picture: Getty

Solicitor who owed barrister €20,000 had to pay towards misconduct investigation despite settling debt

Legal Catherine Sanz 6 days ago
Stephen Keating, an Irishman who also goes by the name of Stiofán Céitinn, was convicted last year of running a fraudulent call centre to sell software that the gang claimed could help people make money from sports arbitrage betting

Leader of Irish Boys fails in appeal against jail term

Legal Barry J Whyte 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1