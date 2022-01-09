Judge laments time consumed by litigants-in-persons’ legal actions
Ms Justice Nuala Butler said there was ‘frequently an unwillingness’ of such ligitants to accept unfavourable rulings in the cases they bring
Legal actions brought by litigants-in-person can require more court time to deal with than the importance of the case warrants, a High Court judge has said.
Ms Justice Nuala Butler said there was “frequently an unwillingness” on the part of such litigants to accept any adverse ruling in legal actions they bring.
Writing in a recent judgment, she said the extensive amount of time required to sift through these cases for any point...
