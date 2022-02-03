Judge dismisses charges in ‘Golfgate’ trial

A District Court judge dismissed charges this evening against four men accused of organising an Oireachtas Society Golf dinner in a Clifden hotel two years ago.

Independent Galway West TD Noel Grealish (55), from Carnmore, Galway, and former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy (76), The Square, Castlepollard, Westmeath, along with hoteliers John Sweeney (61) and his son, James Sweeney (32), each denied organising the Oireachtas golf society event in breach of Covid-19 restrictions at the...