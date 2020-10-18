Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Judge describes legal row between Ronan and Kenny family as ‘disturbing’

The long-running dispute relates to a party wall between two properties in Dublin 2

18th October, 2020
John Ronan’s RGRE Burlington is being pursued through the courts by Sunny Quarter, a Kenny family company and subsidiary of Clancourt, over a party wall that divides two of their properties. Picture: Tony Gavin

A High Court judge has said the prolonged legal dispute between Johnny Ronan and the Kenny family, the well-known developers, over a party wall in Dublin 2 is “disturbing”, admitting the matter to the fast-track Commercial Court.

Sunny Quarter, a Kenny family company and subsidiary of Clancourt, is pursuing Ronan’s RGRE Burlington through the courts over a party wall that divides two of their properties in Dublin 2.

Clancourt is developing Four Park...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Company part-owned by rugby star Kearney sues trio of former employees

Recruitment firm Mason Alexander claims executives left and set up tech start-up in direct competition with it

Rosanna Cooney | 2 hours ago

European Commission to contact Irish data watchdog over data transfers to US

Data transfers have come under scrutiny following Facebook’s recent clash with the IDPC over a European legal ruling

Aaron Rogan | 2 hours ago

‘Plainly not insolvent’ New Look goes back to bargain on rents

In a landmark judgment last week, the High Court refused to appoint an examiner, noting the chain had millions on its balance sheet

Rosanna Cooney | 2 hours ago