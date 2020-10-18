Judge describes legal row between Ronan and Kenny family as ‘disturbing’

A High Court judge has said the prolonged legal dispute between Johnny Ronan and the Kenny family, the well-known developers, over a party wall in Dublin 2 is “disturbing”, admitting the matter to the fast-track Commercial Court.
Sunny Quarter, a Kenny family company and subsidiary of Clancourt, is pursuing Ronan’s RGRE Burlington through the courts over a party wall that divides two of their properties in Dublin 2.
Clancourt is developing Four Park...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team