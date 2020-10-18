Judge describes legal row between Ronan and Kenny family as ‘disturbing’

A High Court judge has said the prolonged legal dispute between Johnny Ronan and the Kenny family, the well-known developers, over a party wall in Dublin 2 is “disturbing”, admitting the matter to the fast-track Commercial Court.

Sunny Quarter, a Kenny family company and subsidiary of Clancourt, is pursuing Ronan’s RGRE Burlington through the courts over a party wall that divides two of their properties in Dublin 2.

Clancourt is developing Four Park...