Judge censures Paddy Power for encouraging punter with ‘unsustainable’ gambling habit

London High Court justice’s comments come after case taken by business associate of gambling addict who lost hundreds of thousands of pounds

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
6th June, 2021
Antonio Parente, pictured at the High Court in London, lost hundred of thousands of pounds when betting with Paddy Power. Picture: Bradley Page

Paddy Power treated a customer as a VIP and used bonuses and lavish hospitality to encourage him to bet even more despite knowing that he had an “unsustainable” gambling addiction on an “escalating and desperate scale”, a London high court judge has said.

Justice Griffiths made the comments in his ruling on a case taken by a business associate of the gambling addict who lost hundreds of thousands of pounds with...

