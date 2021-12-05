Subscribe Today
Jeweller claims he put €800k into account to avoid bank charges

Hynes cousins are standing trial for alleged fraud on their companies, with the liquidator seeking their personal liability for €4.8 million and €1.5 million of debt

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
5th December, 2021
Frank Hynes: accused of a series of improper transactions which allegedly amounted to fraud on companies where he and his cousin Alan acted as directors

A jeweller accused by a liquidator of fraud and reckless trading told a court that he had transferred nearly €800,000 from a company account to his personal account to avoid bank charges.

The claim was made by Frank Hynes on the fourth day of a trial in which he and Alan Hynes, his cousin, are accused of a series of improper transactions which allegedly amounted to fraud on companies they acted as directors or alleged...

