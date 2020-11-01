Sunday November 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Jervis Centre landlord issues legal proceedings against Boots

JSC Properties seeks summary judgment against the pharmacy giant for alleged non-payment of debt

1st November, 2020
Boots, Jervis Shopping Centre

JSC Properties, the company behind the Jervis Shopping Centre in Dublin city centre, has issued legal proceedings against Boots Retail Ireland over an alleged non-payment of debt.

The landlord is seeking summary judgment against the pharmacy giant, a legal procedure that asks the court to grant an order on behalf of the plaintiff without the case going to a full hearing.

JSC is an Isle of Man-registered company owned by the property tycoons Paddy McKillen...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Shareholders in Broderick’s bakery to oppose bid for examinership

Court was told that the family-owned firm has incurred losses of some €5.5 million so far this year, and is expected to incur more

Rosanna Cooney | 14 hours ago

Wheels of justice turn quickly to new practices in pandemic

Next-gen legal tech, as supplied by firms like TrialView, Bundledocs and Johnson Hana, has been embraced by the law community at speed as the pandemic forces change in the way the law sector works

Peter O'Dwyer | 14 hours ago

Ganley’s Rivada Networks threatens to sue CNN over alleged defamation

The tycoon’s Rivada Networks claims ‘unfounded allegations’ were published by the news channel’s website last month

Rosanna Cooney | 14 hours ago