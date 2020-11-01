Jervis Centre landlord issues legal proceedings against Boots

JSC Properties, the company behind the Jervis Shopping Centre in Dublin city centre, has issued legal proceedings against Boots Retail Ireland over an alleged non-payment of debt.

The landlord is seeking summary judgment against the pharmacy giant, a legal procedure that asks the court to grant an order on behalf of the plaintiff without the case going to a full hearing.

JSC is an Isle of Man-registered company owned by the property tycoons Paddy McKillen...