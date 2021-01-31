Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

James McDermott: ‘Out of office’ is not a done deal just yet

Legislation permitting employees to ask not to show up is on the way, but the right to work from home is not guaranteed for everyone

James McDermott
31st January, 2021
James McDermott: ‘Out of office’ is not a done deal just yet
Rod Phillips, the former Ontario Minister of Finance, resigned after posting pre-recorded messages creating the impression that he was at home when he was actually on holidays in the Caribbean

Woody Allen once claimed that in life, 80 per cent of success is simply about showing up on time. Our government disagrees with this so strongly that it is preparing legislation permitting employees not to show up.

It is the key recommendation in its National Remote Work Strategy, and will give workers the right to ask their employer to allow them work remotely. If this request is refused, the employer can be brought before the Workplace...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Charles Smethurst‘s Dolphin Trust, now renamed German Property Group GMBH, had around 1,800 Irish investors

Expert handling Dolphin Trust’s bankruptcy called it a ‘pyramid scheme’

Legal Róisín Burke 6 hours ago
All options are being considered,” Ken Murphy, director general of the Law Society

Law Society ‘not ruling out suing’ over negative rates on client accounts

Legal Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 6 hours ago
Under the banks’ plans, deposit accounts containing €3 million or more would be subject to negative interest rates. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Law Society fights back against negative interest rates on client accounts

Legal Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 4 days ago
The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is a free-trade agreement between Canada and the EU. Picture: Getty

Comment: CETA offers us the hand-rolled cigarette of international investment law

Legal Oisin Suttle 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1