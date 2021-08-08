Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

James McDermott: Making promises you can’t keep can come back to haunt you

The carbolic smoke ball, it was claimed in a previous pandemic, would prevent influenza, but when Elizabeth Carlill caught the flu after using it, she successfully sued its inventor in an action that has become a contract case law classic

James McDermott
8th August, 2021
James McDermott: Making promises you can’t keep can come back to haunt you
Elizabeth Carlill bought a carbolic smoke ball, only to quickly discover that it had one crucial design flaw: it didn’t actually work.

Over the last 18 months, we have all become amateur virologists, expert in the intricacies of developing, manufacturing and rolling out vaccines. In previous global pandemics, however, standards were much lower in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Russian flu pandemic of 1889-90 is estimated to have killed a million people. In an era of quack medicine, respiratory illness was suddenly big business and Frederick Roe was keen for a piece of the action.

Roe placed an advertisement...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Kieran O’Connell on the grounds of the Johnstown Estate and Spa where shipping containers and hoarding have been erected in front of his lodge. Picture: Barry Cronin

Council to probe Johnstown Estate containers as dispute escalates

Legal Killian Woods 9 hours ago
Scouting Ireland has increased its provision for the legal liabilities related to its child sexual abuse scandal by €2 million

Scouting Ireland raises provision for abuse cases to €6.4m

Legal Barry J Whyte 1 week ago
Ivy Exchange apartment and retail complex on Parnell Street in Dublin city centre, could face a €9m remediation bill

Management company sues builders over alleged ‘fire safety deficiencies’ in complex

Legal Barry J Whyte 1 week ago
Alex White: the former Labour TD has returned to his work as a senior counsel. Credit: RollingNews

Former minister: courts likely to hold government to account on climate policy

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1