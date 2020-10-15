Thursday October 15, 2020
It was ‘unfair’ to withdraw Covid cover representation, says FBD’s chief underwriting officer

Senior FBD employee tells court it was ‘unfortunate’ that circumstances in which Covid cover could apply were not made clearer to Lemon & Duke co-owner

15th October, 2020
Jamie Heaslip, Sean O’Brien, Dave and Rob Kearney, who co-own the Lemon & Duke with Noel Anderson. The pub is one of four involved in a test court case against FBD over whether their business interruption policies provided cover for losses arising from the forced closure of their premises as a result of public health measures designed to stem the spread of Covid-19

FBD’s chief underwriting officer has told the Commercial Court it was “unfair” of the insurer to withdraw a representation that Covid-19 would be covered under a business interruption policy sold to a Dublin publican.

In selling the policy, Paul Shanahan, a sales executive at FBD, told Noel Anderson, co-owner of Lemon & Duke, that the policy would provide cover against losses arising from Covid-19 provided the pub was “forcibly shut down”...

