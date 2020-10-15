It was ‘unfair’ to withdraw Covid cover representation, says FBD’s chief underwriting officer

FBD’s chief underwriting officer has told the Commercial Court it was “unfair” of the insurer to withdraw a representation that Covid-19 would be covered under a business interruption policy sold to a Dublin publican.

In selling the policy, Paul Shanahan, a sales executive at FBD, told Noel Anderson, co-owner of Lemon & Duke, that the policy would provide cover against losses arising from Covid-19 provided the pub was “forcibly shut down”...