Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Isme boss claims solicitors are acting contrary to clients’ best interests in personal injury cases

If clients are receiving less compensation by litigating than by accepting a payout settlement on foot of legal advice, they are being shortchanged by their lawyers, small business group says

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
30th July, 2021
Isme boss claims solicitors are acting contrary to clients’ best interests in personal injury cases
Neil McDonnell, chief executive of Isme, said solicitors are not acting in their clients’ best interests in personal injury cases. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The chief executive of Isme has claimed that solicitors in Ireland “are acting contrary to their clients’ best interests” by allowing personal injury claims go to the High Court even if they will not result in significantly higher awards for claimants.

Neil McDonnell, chief executive of the Irish SME Association (Isme), told the Business Post that Central Bank data published this month regarding personal and employer injury awards was “scandalous” and highlighted...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Solicitors will, as ever, advise their clients professionally in every individual case,’ a spokeswoman for the Law Society said. Picture: Rolling News

Law Society rejects PIAB’s criticism of solicitors in personal injury cases

Legal Eva Short 2 days ago
Rosalind Carroll, chief executive at PIAB, said there needed to be a ‘faster and cheaper’ way to resolve claims. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Solicitors and insurers ‘needlessly’ reject personal injury awards, PIAB chief says

Legal Eva Short 3 days ago
Receivers for Promontoria Aran, a Cerberus vehicle, sold the 13th-century Anglo Norman castle for €1.95 million to recoup debts owed by Fortberry, its former owner.

Legal hurdle cleared in court battle over medieval castle

Legal Róisín Burke 6 days ago
Justice David Barniville said the Commercial Court was ‘well placed to be considered a realistic and attractive option for parties seeking an appropriate jurisdiction for the resolution of their commercial disputes’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland well-placed to hear more commercial disputes, judge says

Legal Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1